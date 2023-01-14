Turkish soldier succumbs to injuries from terrorist attack in northern Syria

A Turkish soldier died of wounds he sustained in a terrorist attack in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, authorities said on Saturday.

Selçuk Kurt was injured after terrorists opened harassing fire on the Operation Euphrates Shield area, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The soldier succumbed to his injuries at hospital.

The ministry conveyed its condolences to Kurt's family, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the nation.

Separately, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also extended his condolences to the family of the fallen soldier.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.