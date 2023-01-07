Turkish army launches new anti-terror operation in southeast

Turkish security forces have launched another counter-terrorism operation in the country's southeast, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

The operation, called the Eren Abluka Autumn Winter-20 (Batman/Sason-Gömük) Martyr Gendarmerie Commando Third Lieutenant Orhan Sancar, started in the Batman province with 650 security personnel.

It aims to eliminate terrorism in the country, the ministry added.

Türkiye initiated Eren operations in 2021, naming them after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terror group, on Aug. 11, 2017.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.