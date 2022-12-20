Turkish police arrest 11 suspected terrorists in Istanbul

Turkish police arrested 11 people in Istanbul over their suspected links to several terror groups, security sources said on Tuesday.

Istanbul's counter-terrorism police carried out simultaneous raid at 11 addresses to nab the suspected members of the terror groups Daesh/ISIS, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and al-Qaeda, the sources said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.