Turkish forces nab 3 terror suspects

A total of three suspected members of terror groups were arrested while trying to illegally cross "from our country to Greece and from Syria to our country," the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The suspects included one member of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), and two from the PKK/KCK terrorist group, the ministry said in a statement.

FETO orchestrated the July 15, 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye, when 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions; particularly the military, police and judiciary.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.