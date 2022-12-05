Turkish intelligence 'neutralizes' senior PKK terrorist in northern Syria

Turkish intelligence forces "neutralized" a senior PKK terrorist in northern Syria, security sources said on Monday.

Siham Mislih, codenamed "Mizgin Kobani," was neutralized in an operation by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Mislih was one of the senior YPG/PKK terrorists in Ayn Issa and plotted terrorist acts against the Turkish security forces in the Operation Peace Spring region.

Turkish authorities use the term neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.