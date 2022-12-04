PKK terror suspect fleeing to Greece nabbed in Türkiye

A suspected member of the PKK terrorist group was arrested in Türkiye while trying to escape to Greece, a security source said on Sunday.

The suspect, identified by the initials C.A., was caught in a restricted military zone in the northwestern province of Edirne, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.