Turkish police nab 9 suspects over financing Daesh/ISIS terrorists

Turkish security forces captured nine suspects for financing money to the Daesh/ISIS terror group, the Turkish Interior Ministry said on Friday.

Gendarmerie forces in Istanbul carried out a simultaneous operation across nine provinces against 14 suspects, the ministry said in a statement.

The suspects had collected money through social media platforms supposedly as aid for the families of terror group members that are in prisons and in the so-called conflict zones, and transferred it to Daesh/ISIS, it added.

Operation is underway to nab the remaining five suspects, it said.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

































