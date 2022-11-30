Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq

A Turkish soldier was killed in Türkiye's anti-terror operation zone in northern Iraq, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

Nedim Korkmaz died after being injured in clashes with PKK terrorists in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry extended its condolences to Korkmaz's family, the Turkish Armed Forces and the nation.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.