Turkish intelligence 'neutralizes' senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

Turkish intelligence forces "neutralized" a senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq, security sources said on Wednesday.

Fatma Onur, code-named Kinda Maraş, was targeted in an operation by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MİT) in the Sinjar region, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Onur was a so-called senior member in the intelligence wing of the terror group, which she joined in the 1990s from the UK, according to the sources.

Active in both Iraq and Syria, she played a role in many terrorist acts against security forces, especially in the Sulaymaniyah region and rural areas of Iraq.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

























