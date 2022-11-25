 Contact Us
It is out of question for Türkiye to harm coalition forces or civilians during anti-terror operations - defense chief

"Operation Claw-Sword is ongoing with punishing strikes by air and ground support vehicles. So far, 326 terrorists have been neutralized," state news agency Anadolu quoted Defence Minister Hulusi Akar as saying on Friday. Ankara uses the term "neutralized" for terrorists killed or captured.

Published November 25,2022
It is out of the question for Türkiye to harm coalition forces or civilians during its counter-terror operations, said the country's national defense minister early Friday.

Speaking to reporters in the Turkish capital Ankara, Hulusi Akar rebuffed claims that a US observation point in northern Syria had been hit in Türkiye's cross-border air operations against YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria.

Turkish forces only target terrorists and their hideouts during the operation, Akar reiterated, saying: "Our most important principle is not to harm civilians and the environment."

Türkiye to date has neutralized 326 PKK/YPG terrorists as part of the current operations, done with both air and ground fire support, Akar added.

Early Sunday, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword, a cross-border aerial campaign against the terror group YPG/PKK, which has illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan attacks on Turkish soil.

The country's air operation followed a YPG/PKK terror attack on Nov. 13 in Istanbul that killed six people and left 81 injured.

After the air operation was launched, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also signaled a likely ground operation in northern Iraq and northern Syria to eliminate the terror threat, saying: "This is not limited to just an air operation."

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including innocent women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's terrorist branch in Syria.