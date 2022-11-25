It is out of question for Türkiye to harm coalition forces or civilians during anti-terror operations - defense chief

It is out of the question for Türkiye to harm coalition forces or civilians during its counter-terror operations, said the country's national defense minister early Friday.

Speaking to reporters in the Turkish capital Ankara, Hulusi Akar rebuffed claims that a US observation point in northern Syria had been hit in Türkiye's cross-border air operations against YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria.

Turkish forces only target terrorists and their hideouts during the operation, Akar reiterated, saying: "Our most important principle is not to harm civilians and the environment."

Türkiye to date has neutralized 326 PKK/YPG terrorists as part of the current operations, done with both air and ground fire support, Akar added.

Early Sunday, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword, a cross-border aerial campaign against the terror group YPG/PKK, which has illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan attacks on Turkish soil.

The country's air operation followed a YPG/PKK terror attack on Nov. 13 in Istanbul that killed six people and left 81 injured.

After the air operation was launched, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also signaled a likely ground operation in northern Iraq and northern Syria to eliminate the terror threat, saying: "This is not limited to just an air operation."

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including innocent women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's terrorist branch in Syria.