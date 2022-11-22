No one can prevent us drawing safe line where it should be: Erdoğan vows to root out terrorism

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Tuesday that no one could prevent nor oppose Türkiye from drawing a safe line where attacks against its citizens are going on.

Erdoğan said Türkiye gave the answer for terror attacks by destroying targets of the terrorist organization in northern Iraq and Syria, vowing to root out the terrorism posing threat to Türkiye's security.

"We gave our answer to the vile attack that cost the lives of six innocents by razing the terrorist targets in northern Iraq and Syria," Erdogan said at an opening ceremony in northeastern Artvin province.

Early Sunday, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword, a cross-border aerial campaign against the terror group YPG/PKK which has illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan attacks on Turkish soil.

The country's air operation followed the Nov. 13 terror attack on Istanbul's crowded Istiklal Avenue that killed six people and left 81 injured.

"We know the identities, locations, and records of the terrorists. We also know very well who patronized, armed, and encouraged the terrorists," stressed.

"The end of the road has come for those who think that they can distract Türkiye with letter games, changing the name of the terrorist organization, and making their soldiers look like them."

Türkiye has done its part by respecting every agreement on the security of its border with Syria, Erdoğan added.