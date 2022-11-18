Türkiye 'neutralizes' 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" five PKK terrorists, including a senior terrorist, in an operation in northern Iraq, security sources said Friday.

The terrorists were neutralized in a counter-terrorism operation jointly conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces and National Intelligence Organization (MİT) in the Gara region, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Identified as Norsin Afrin, the senior terrorist was a high-level member of the so-called women's branch of the terrorist group PKK.

The MİT took action when it learned that Afrin was going to the Gara region to direct terrorist attacks on Turkish security forces taking part in ongoing operations in northern Iraq.

Afrin, a Syrian national, joined the terror group in 2000. Carrying out terrorist attacks in Türkiye for many years, she joined the PKK section that launches terrorist acts in larger Turkish cities.

Afrin was also responsible for organizing PKK attacks on Turkish Armed Forces operating in northern Syria.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.































