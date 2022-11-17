Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The terrorists were targeted in Operation Claw-Lock zone, the ministry stressed in a statement.

"Neither northern Iraq nor northern Syria is safe for terrorists," the statement underscored, adding that Türkiye is determined to end terror once and for all.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.