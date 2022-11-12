7 PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish security forces in northern Iraq

A total of seven PKK terrorists separately surrendered to Turkish security forces in northern Iraq in the past week, Turkish security sources said on Saturday.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Türkiye's Operation Claw-Lock to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border continues successfully.

Videos of the terrorists leaving the cave and the moment they surrendered to the forces were also shared on the Turkish National Defense Ministry's social media account.

As the terrorists left the cave one by one by raising their hands, the footage also includes a Turkish soldier saying: "The Turkish soldier will never harm anyone who asks for mercy or surrenders."

As part of the operation, which started in mid-April, more than 400 terrorists were "neutralized," over 500 caves, shelters, and nearly 2,000 handmade explosives were destroyed, the security sources said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to indicate the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.