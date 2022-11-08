Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ senior PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 11 PKK terrorists, including senior figures of the group, in northern Iraq, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, the ministry said on Twitter.

Ministry sources said that the terrorists were "neutralized" after they responded with fire to the Turkish forces' call to surrender.

Turkish soldiers also seized a large cache of arms and ammunition belonging to the terrorist group.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to indicate the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Ankara launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.