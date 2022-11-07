Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 3 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

 Contact Us
Published November 07,2022
Turkish security forces "neutralized" three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, a ministry statement said.

Turkish forces use the term "neutralize" to indicate the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.