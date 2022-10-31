Turkish forces neutralize 2 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

At least two PKK terrorists have been "neutralized" by Turkish security forces in northern Iraq, Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense said on Monday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Hakurk region, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plan terrorist attacks in Türkiye from across the border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara, as well as the US and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.