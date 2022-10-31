US has 'utmost confidence' in Türkiye in reviving Ukraine grain deal

The US has "utmost confidence" in Türkiye in reviving the Ukraine grain deal, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday.

"We have the utmost confidence in the Turks when it comes to the Black Sea Grain Initiative," said Price at a press conference.

His remarks came in response to a question on what the US thinks about Turkish efforts to revive the deal and whether the US has faith in Türkiye and its capabilities to do that.

He said the parties to the agreement -- Ukraine, the UN, Türkiye and Russia -- up until the weekend had worked effectively together over the course of several months to facilitate the passage of 9.5 million metric tons of grain to the rest of the world.

"We appreciate the efforts in the role Turkey played when it comes to the JCC (Joint Coordination Center), when it comes to this initiative more broadly," said Price, referring to the body set up in Istanbul with officials from Türkiye, Russia and Ukraine to oversee grain shipments.

He also thanked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for the role he played in bringing the deal together and helping to oversee the initiative.

On Saturday, Russia announced that it had suspended its participation in the deal to export Ukrainian grain following attacks on its Black Sea Fleet.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement on July 22 in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.