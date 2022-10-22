Erdoğan says Turkish army has never used chemical weapons

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Turkey's armed forces have never used chemical weapons and that legal action would be taken against those who make such allegations, broadcaster NTV reported on Friday.

Some media outlets close to the bloody-minded PKK terror group published videos this week that it claimed chemical weapons being used by the Turkish army against the PKK terrorists in northern Iraq.

"Our armed forces have not resorted to using chemical weapons to this day," NTV quoted Erdoğan as telling reporters on his plane returning from a trip to Azerbaijan.

Underlining that all of Türkiye's actions complied with international law, he said: "This isn't the first time they're making such slander. They're impertinent, they're depraved. This is the mud they always sling at our army."

Turkish National Defense Ministry on Thursday also rejected the "completely baseless and untrue" allegations.

Turkish prosecutors on Thursday opened an investigation into the head of the Turkish Medical Association, Sebnem Korur Fincanci, after she said on television that footage indicated the use of toxic gases and called for an independent investigation.

State-owned Anadolu news agency said Financi was accused of "making terrorist group propaganda" and "denigrating the Turkish nation, the Republic of Türkiye and its institutions".

The PKK is designated a terrorist group by Türkiye, the European Union and the United States. So far, more than 40,000 people -- including women, children, and infants -- have been killed by the bloody-minded PKK terror group which launched the armed campaign against the Turkish state in 1984.