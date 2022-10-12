Türkiye 'neutralizes' 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, authorities said on Wednesday.

The terrorists were targeted by Turkish military and intelligence forces in Iraq's Gara region, according to the National Defense Ministry.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Ankara has been carrying out several anti-terror offensives in northern Iraq to root out terrorists who hide in these areas and plot cross-border attacks on Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.