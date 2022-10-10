Turkish troops ‘neutralize’ 8 more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish forces neutralized a total of eight YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry announced on Monday.

"A total of 8 YPG/PKK terrorists who opened harassing fire to disrupt the peace and security in the Operation Peace Spring area were neutralized by our Turkish Armed Forces," said a ministry statement.

"The harassing fire of the terrorists did not go unpunished," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.