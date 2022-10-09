Turkish intelligence 'neutralizes' senior PKK figure in northern Iraq

Turkish intelligence "neutralized" a senior PKK figure in northern Iraq, security sources said on Sunday.

Ökkes Develi, codenamed Kendal Pirsus, was targeted in an operation by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization in the Gara region, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Develi, who joined the terrorist organization as a medical student, continued his terror activities in Zap, Metina and Hakurk regions of northern Iraq.

He had been in charge of the terror group's so-called health committee since last year.

Develi's security guard Kayhan Kartal, codenamed Kemal Pir, was also neutralized in the same operation, added the sources.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.