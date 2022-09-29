Turkish forces 'neutralize' 4 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Turkish authorities said on Thursday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, according to the National Defense Ministry.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target PKK terrorist hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions, near the Turkish border.

It was initiated after Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.