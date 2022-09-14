Turkish intelligence nabs 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Two PKK terrorists were nabbed in northern Iraq and brought back to Türkiye in an operation led by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MİT), a security source said on Wednesday.

The MİT carried out an operation in the Mahmur camp, which is among the most important locations used by PKK in the region, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Terrorists Hatip Güney, codenamed Şahan/Cihan, and Aya Ahmet Süleyman, codenamed Tekoşin Kamışlı/Civan, were nabbed during the operation, it added.

Güney illegally crossed to Iran via the Başkale district of eastern Van province in September 2019 to join the PKK/KCK terror group. Then, he went to Iraq to receive training.

Güney was then sent to Mahmur camp. He carried out activities as the so-called team commander there after receiving ideological and armed training.

Süleyman joined the terror group in 2015. In 2017, he went to Iraq from Syria to receive training in the Gara region.

He also carried out terrorist activities in Iraq's northern Avasin-Basyan region near the Turkish border. He then moved to the Mahmur Camp in 2018.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq and plot terror attacks in Türkiye, across the border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.































