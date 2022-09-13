Turkish intelligence 'neutralizes' 4 PKK/KCK terrorists in northern Iraq

Four PKK/KCK terrorists have been "neutralized" in Turkish intelligence operations in northern Iraq, security sources said on Tuesday.

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MİT) targeted three terrorists in Gara and one in Qandil during operations between Sept. 10-12, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq and plot terror attacks in Türkiye, across the border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.



























