US service member dies after falling down from ceiling of Texas stadium

A US Air Force service member died after falling while rappelling from the ceiling of the Alamodome stadium in San Antonio, in US state of Texas, on Saturday, ahead of a University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) football game.

The incident occurred during a pregame ceremony before UTSA's annual Salute to Armed Forces and Veterans game against Navy, CBS News reported. The service member fell onto the field, landing near its center.

Nellis Air Force Base Public Affairs confirmed that the airman, assigned to the 6th Combat Training Squadron, Detachment 2, was injured in the incident and later died at a local hospital. His identity had not been released at the time of reporting.

The service member was one of four military personnel scheduled to take part in a rappelling demonstration before the game.

According to a statement by the US Air Force, the team's specialists work alongside Army and Marine units, helping direct air and artillery strikes from forward ground positions.

Footage shared on social media showed the airman, dressed in combat fatigues, descending rapidly before hitting the ground.

Medical personnel treated him on the field for several minutes before he was carried away on a stretcher and transported for further medical care.

The circumstances surrounding the fall remain unclear, and an investigation is underway.