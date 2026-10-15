8 US states sue OpenAI, citing risks ChatGPT poses to children

OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration created on June 11, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

Eight US states have filed lawsuits against OpenAI on Wednesday, accusing the company of endangering children through its ChatGPT chatbot and misleading parents about its safety.

Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and West Virginia announced their actions at a news conference Wednesday, while Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Montana filed separate lawsuits in their respective state courts.

"OpenAI is hurting kids and they are lying to Iowans," Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird said according to a statement shared by her office.

"OpenAI claims ChatGPT is safe while it's giving dangerous medical advice, encouraging people to hurt others, and coaching people to commit suicide—all while pretending to be their fake friend," she added, saying that the lawsuit is aimed at "protecting our kids and holding OpenAI accountable under our state law."

West Virginia Attorney General JB McCuskey said the company is endangering children, deceiving parents, and violating state consumer protection laws.

"We must do all we can to protect kids," McCuskey said, adding that the chatbot lacks adequate safeguards for conversations involving suicide, school shootings, and self-harm.

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers said OpenAI marketed ChatGPT as safe for minors despite what he described as serious flaws that had led to suicide, violence, and other harm.

"This lawsuit simply holds OpenAI to the same standards under Nebraska law as any other company," Hilgers said in a statement on US social media company X.

The lawsuits seek to compel OpenAI to comply with state consumer protection laws and stop what the attorneys general describe as dangerous and unlawful conduct.