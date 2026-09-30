HURRICANE POLO LEAVES NO FATALITIES IN MEXICOS BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR

This aerial view shows flooded streets following the arrival of Hurricane Polo in the town of Puerto San Carlos, Baja California Sur, Mexico, on September 29, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Hurricane Polo left no fatalities in Mexico's Baja California Sur state after making landfall as a Category 2 storm, according to the state's governor.

"Three municipalities threatened by the hurricane, Comondu, Loreto and Mulege, have a clean record with no fatalities," Victor Manuel Castro said Tuesday at President Claudia Sheinbaum's morning news conference.

Castro said the hurricane brought rain to the state but no loss of life had been reported, while authorities would assess property damage throughout Tuesday.

Polo made landfall around midnight Monday near Las Barrancas, a coastal community in the municipality of Comondu in western Baja California Sur, according to the National Civil Protection Coordination.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour (109 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 205 kph when it reached the coast, said the agency.

It caused some flooded roads, runoff, standing water and fallen trees and branches, while electricity and water services remained operational in Comondu, Loreto and Mulege.

Around 700 people sought shelter in temporary facilities as Polo approached the state, with some expected to return to their homes Tuesday, she said.

More than 6,800 government workers from federal, state and municipal authorities participated in prevention and emergency response efforts related to the strom, according to the National Civil Protection Coordination.

Castro said authorities would conduct further inspections to determine the extent of damage to homes, infrastructure and public services.

Polo later made a second landfall near Guaymas, a coastal city in the northwestern state of Sonora, as a Category 1 hurricane, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

It said Polo had maximum sustained winds of 120 kph before making landfall and warned of heavy rain, flooding and mudslides in parts of Sonora.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Rachel strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast, according to Mexico's National Civil Protection Coordination.

Rachel was moving northwest away from the coastline, while authorities continued to monitor its trajectory.