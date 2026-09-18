US military fighter jet crash triggers evacuation order in Michigan

A US Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon performs a maneuver during the inaugural day of the Aero India 2019 airshow at the Yelahanka Air Force station in Bangalore, India on February 20, 2019. (AFP File Photo)

Emergency officials in the US state of Michigan ordered residents to evacuate Thursday immediately following the crash of a military fighter jet in Grand Traverse County.

"Evacuation order now in effect due to a plane crash," Grand Traverse County Emergency Management told residents, mandating people within a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) perimeter of the intersection of County Road 633 and Jefferson Place to clear the area and follow guidance from public safety personnel.

According to the Texas Air National Guard, the downed F-16 was assigned to its 149th Fighter Wing and was taking part in a joint training mission, Fox News' local network reported, adding that the pilot ejected safely before the crash and is in stable condition.

The evacuation order escalated from an earlier shelter-in-place directive that instructed residents along County Road 633 to remain indoors and seal windows and ventilation systems.

Grand Traverse 911 dispatchers reported that the jet went down near the roadway intersection, leading emergency teams to close traffic on County Road 633 and divert motorists away from Blair Township as response crews converged on the scene.

Information regarding casualties, injuries, or the underlying cause of the military aircraft crash remains unannounced by defense and emergency authorities.

This is a breaking story, with updates expected to follow.