Trump nominates Heidi Overton as FDA commissioner

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the nomination of Dr. Heidi Overton, a physician and White House deputy assistant for domestic policy, to become the next head of the Food and Drug Administration.

Overton earned her medical degree from the University of New Mexico and has worked closely with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Mehmet Oz, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said she had helped them "to deliver on the MOST TRANSFORMATIVE Health Agenda in History."

"She is known to take on the HARDEST issues, and bring me solutions that work best for the Country," he wrote. "Heidi is 'ALWAYS RIGHT,' Secretary Kennedy recently said in the Oval Office! We need her leadership at the FDA now to ensure that the U.S. remains the WORLD LEADER for Scientific Discovery and CURES."

"Dr. Heidi will work with Secretary Kennedy and Dr. Oz to RAPIDLY deliver on my priorities of FASTER Cures, INCREASED American Innovation, MAJOR Clinical Trial Reforms, LOWER Drug Prices, and even more MAHA WINS!" he added.

Overton must be confirmed by the Senate. The FDA is currently led by acting commissioner Kyle Diamantas following the resignation of former commissioner Dr. Marty Makary in May amid tensions within the agency.