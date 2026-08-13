US to send aircraft carrier to Middle East: Report

The US is planning to send the USS George Washington aircraft carrier to the Middle East to replace the USS Abraham Lincoln in a previously scheduled rotation, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The Lincoln has been deployed for more than 250 days with no port call in 200 days, raising concerns among lawmakers about living conditions for the sailors, said the report.

The Lincoln began deployment in November and was redirected to the Middle East in January ahead of the US war with Iran. The carrier and its aircraft played a key role in Operation Epic Fury and have since supported the US blockade of Iranian ports.

Lawmakers said the intense operations and prolonged deployment have strained sailors and are seeking more information from the Pentagon about conditions aboard the ship.

"There have been widespread reports of shortages of basic supplies, water contamination, plumbing issues, deteriorating mental health, deck safety concerns, and disruptions in the mail system, which have caused many care packages en route to the ship to be lost in transit for months," Sen. Richard Blumenthal wrote to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao.

Rep. Marlin Stutzman told CNN on Thursday that he plans to seek an update from the Pentagon and the administration, adding that service members need confidence that they are receiving proper care.

"At the end of the day, we know that those who are serving have to have comfort knowing that they're getting properly taken care of," said Stutzman.