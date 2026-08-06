Over 1,500 firefighters deployed to battle Washington state fires

Hundreds of firefighters are working extended shifts to contain the Spokane Complex Fire in the US state of Washington before hotter, drier weather arrives this weekend.

More than 1,500 firefighters from 24 states are battling the blaze, which has damaged or destroyed nearly 850 structures since it started Saturday, according to NBC News on Thursday.

While temperatures are expected to rise with no rain forecast, officials say the fire has expanded by just 2 acres since Monday as crews strengthen containment lines.

Still, "tremendous progress" has been made, said Tom Stokesberry, spokesman for the California Interagency Incident Management Team leading the response.

About 67,000 people have been displaced, with no deaths reported.

"If our lines hold through the weekend, I think we're going to be on the path to not having this fire move anymore," he said. "But it's still going to be a long recovery phase."

As of Wednesday, the Old Trails and Autumn Lane fires were each 13% contained, while the Fairview Fire was 5% contained. Together, they had burned 10,546 acres.

Stokesberry said firefighters are conducting a "search and destroy" mission, with Hotshot crews targeting new hot spots while working 16-hour shifts on just five to seven hours of sleep. Crews typically serve two-week deployments, with reinforcements expected this weekend.

Washington State Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Michael Kelly said the loss of more than 800 structures makes the fire "likely one of the most destructive in state history," surpassing the 2023 Grey and Oregon Road fires near Spokane, which destroyed 350 structures.



