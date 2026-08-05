The Trump administration has revoked the visa of Brazil's ambassador to the US Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti in a reciprocal move following Brazil's denial of visas to two American diplomats and its delay in approving Washington's ambassadorial nominee, a State Department spokesperson told Anadolu on Tuesday.

"This is a reciprocal action. Should the ambassador leave the country, she would need to reapply for a visa," the spokesperson said on condition of anonymity.

"We communicated continually with the Brazilian government for weeks and have given the Brazilian government every opportunity to do the right thing, yet they have continually delayed and obfuscated," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the visa cancellation stops short of declaring the ambassador persona non grata but signaled that Washington could escalate further.

"This is not a PNG, though additional diplomatic options remain on the table should the Brazilian government continue to delay, or if they refuse, agrément," the spokesperson said, referring to the formal acceptance or agreement given by a host country to receive a foreign ambassador or diplomat before they are officially appointed.

"President (Donald) Trump has the right to determine who represents the American people and interests around the world ... We reject any effort by foreign countries to interfere in our domestic processes," the spokesperson added.

The dispute follows Brazil's decision last month to deny visas to Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor Riley Barnes and Deputy Assistant Secretary Samuel Samson over concerns they could interfere in the country's October presidential election.

Washington rejects the allegation, saying the officials had planned to discuss election integrity, religious freedom and freedom of expression with Brazilian officials and civil society representatives.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to face Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, in Brazil's Oct. 4 election.

Brazilian authorities didn't immediately response to the Trump administration's move.





