US Senate advances bill to avert government shutdown

The US Senate cleared a major procedural hurdle on Monday for a stopgap funding bill designed to prevent a government shutdown on Oct. 1.

"It is a strong bipartisan piece of legislation, and I hope it will receive overwhelming support from both parties," Senate Majority Leader John Thune said in a floor speech. He emphasized that the measure ensures federal agencies remain operational while negotiations continue on a long-term budget.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer noted that the continuing resolution allows for further discussions on a budget that "won't leave working families behind."

The bill maintains current spending levels through Dec. 11, covering 12 major categories including agriculture, energy, and homeland security.

The legislation imposes specific constraints on the Pentagon, prohibiting the launch of new production projects or the initiation of multi-year procurements during the funding period.

Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Rand Paul, and Tim Kaine were the only members to oppose the 89-4 motion.

The agreement, brokered by Senators Susan Collins and Patty Murray, aims to stabilize the government through the 2026 midterm elections.





