American company to make Ukrainian drone boats in US for 1st time

An American company will begin producing Ukraine-designed, combat-proven drone boats in the US for the first time, reflecting the Pentagon's push to expand its autonomous weapons capabilities, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The agreement comes as the US starts deploying sea drones in combat after years of development. Earlier this month, as a Mideast ceasefire unraveled, American drone boats carried out a kamikaze attack on an Iranian submarine and naval facility on the Strait of Hormuz, the report said.

The partnership also aligns with growing US-Ukraine defense cooperation. President Donald Trump recently said he would consider allowing Ukraine to produce American Patriot missile interceptors, while broader efforts to tap Ukraine's defense expertise have advanced more slowly.

ReconCraft, a builder of boats for special operations forces based in Portland, Oregon in the US Pacific Northwest, will manufacture Ukraine's Magura drone boats under a memorandum of understanding signed with Uforce at the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington last week.

The companies described the arrangement as a "teaming agreement," combining resources, equipment, and personnel.

ReconCraft co-founder Joe Silkowski said production could eventually reach hundreds or thousands of Maguras annually at facilities in both Oregon and the Southern state of South Carolina. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"This partnership sets an important precedent," said Ukrainian Ambassador Olga Stefanishyna. "I am confident it will encourage many other companies to follow its example and deepen U.S.-Ukraine defense industrial cooperation."

The 25-foot Magura can carry more than 1,700 pounds over 350 miles and typically costs under $500,000, depending on configuration. In addition to strike missions, it can launch aerial drones, clear mines, and tow sonar systems for submarine detection.





