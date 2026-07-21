US says it completed latest strikes against Iran

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Monday that it completed another round of strikes against Iran targeting its military infrastructure.

"U.S. forces struck Iranian military command centers, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and air defense systems to degrade Iran's ability to continue attacking commercial vessels flowing through the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said in a statement.

The command said commercial vessel transits through the international maritime corridor continue.

Since early May, it said its forces have helped facilitate the movement of approximately 900 commercial vessels carrying about 450 million barrels of crude oil through the maritime corridor.

"American forces remain postured and prepared to hold Iran accountable for unwarranted aggression toward civilian mariners seeking to freely and openly transit the strait," it said.





