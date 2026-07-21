US issues worldwide security alert for Americans amid Middle East tensions

The US State Department issued a worldwide caution advisory Monday for American citizens, warning that heightened tensions in the Middle East could lead to unexpected security developments, travel disruptions and possible threats to US interests abroad.

"Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation," the department said in its advisory.

Americans currently in the Middle East were urged to remain vigilant and prepare for possible flight cancellations, temporary airspace closures and other travel disruptions.

The department encouraged US citizens to monitor security alerts issued by American embassies and consulates, follow guidance from local authorities and stay informed through news reports.

"Americans outside the Middle East should reconsider travel to and through the region.

"U.S. diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world," it added.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran in February. Iran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf nations hosting US assets.

The US and Iran signed a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding last month to end their conflict and reach a lasting peace agreement, but tensions escalated again last week over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.





