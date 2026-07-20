Trump applauds grocery chain for summer price cuts, urges others to follow

US President Donald Trump praised the Pittsburgh-based grocery chain Giant Eagle on Sunday after it announced that it would lower prices on more than 300 products through Labor Day to help American families.

Trump said the move demonstrates the retailer's commitment to reducing costs for consumers and compared the effort to similar pricing initiatives by Walmart.

"I have just been informed that Giant Eagle, a GREAT American Grocery Company, will be lowering Prices, by a lot, across more than 300 products this Summer, through Labor Day, to help hardworking American families.

"Giant Eagle, like Walmart, is stepping up in a big and bold way to answer my call to lower costs for working families. We will continue to bring Prices DOWN, just like Oil, Gas, Eggs, and Prescription Drugs, all of which are dropping FAST after the disaster we inherited from Sleepy Joe Biden," he said on his Truth Social account.

He called on other grocery chains to follow suit by cutting prices.

Trump also said his administration has helped drive down the cost of essentials including gasoline, eggs and prescription drugs while criticizing the previous Biden administration over inflation and rising living costs.