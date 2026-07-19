US boxer Hannah Rapp dies after being struck by vehicle while cycling in Texas

US boxer Hannah Rapp died Saturday after she was hit by a car while cycling in the US state of Texas, according to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded shortly before 10 am local time (1500GMT) to reports that a vehicle had struck a cyclist, the sheriff's office said.

"Initial reports indicated that a vehicle had struck a bicyclist, leaving an adult female lying in the roadway. First responders arrived on scene and provided emergency medical care before the victim was transported to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, she later passed away at the hospital," the sheriff's office said, identifying the victim as 26-year-old Rapp.

The sheriff's office identified the driver as 31-year-old Charles Medina.

According to the sheriff's office, Medina passed two cyclists traveling along Farm-to-Market Road 159 before stopping his vehicle, reversing and striking one of them.

Authorities arrested Medina and charged him with manslaughter. The investigation remains ongoing, the sheriff's office said.

Rapp challenged Tiara Brown for the World Boxing Council women's featherweight title in June, losing the bout to finish with a professional record of eight wins, one loss and one draw.

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman described Rapp as "an exceptional boxer, but above all, an invaluable member of our boxing family."

Brown called Rapp the "best dance partner I have ever faced as a pro" and recalled that Rapp had asked for her autograph before their title fight.

"It filled my heart because we were getting ready for war, yet she was still asking for my autograph," Brown said. "We fought a great fight. It was my honor to share the ring with her."

Originally from the US state of Indiana, Rapp competed in athletics before turning to boxing. She became a professional boxer in 2024 while working full time as a fire and life safety inspector.