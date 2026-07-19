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Rubio calls for Cuba to release 700 political prisoners

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio put pressure on Cuba on Saturday to immediately free over 700 political prisoners still held since the 2021 protests.

AFP AMERICAS
Published July 19,2026 02:26 AM
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RUBIO CALLS FOR CUBA TO RELEASE 700 POLITICAL PRISONERS

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday urged Cuba to immediately release more than 700 political prisoners, as a prominent Cuban dissident artist arrived in Miami after five years in prison.

Rubio confirmed in a statement the arrival in the United States of artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara, and added: "We call for the immediate release of the more than 700 unjustly detained political prisoners held by the regime."

"The international community must stop turning a blind eye to the human rights abuses of the Cuban regime and join us in demanding an end to their repression," he said.