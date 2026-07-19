Rubio calls for Cuba to release 700 political prisoners

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday urged Cuba to immediately release more than 700 political prisoners, as a prominent Cuban dissident artist arrived in Miami after five years in prison.

Rubio confirmed in a statement the arrival in the United States of artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara, and added: "We call for the immediate release of the more than 700 unjustly detained political prisoners held by the regime."

"The international community must stop turning a blind eye to the human rights abuses of the Cuban regime and join us in demanding an end to their repression," he said.









