10 Indians rescued, 1 missing, as New Delhi condemns 'attack' on vessel off Oman

India on Sunday condemned the "attack" carried out against the commercial cargo ship GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman, which had 11 Indian nationals on board.

A statement by India's Ministry of External Affairs said the attack took place early Sunday; 10 were rescued, and one Indian national is reportedly missing.

"Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation," the ministry said.

New Delhi said the "continuing incidents of attacks" on commercial shipping in the region are "deeply worrisome."

"We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region," it said.

Stating that the "targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end," the ministry said, "free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest."

Earlier, Tehran said it launched attacks on US military sites in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Oman, while the UAE said it had intercepted and responded to Iranian missile and drone strikes.

The US said late Saturday that it had completed a third round of military strikes against Iran this week following another Iranian attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest strikes followed an attack that the US said was carried out by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) against the commercial cargo ship M/V GFS Galaxy in the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington said the vessel was hit by a missile, leaving one civilian crew member missing and causing significant damage. The IRGC, however, said it fired only a "warning shot" after the ship failed to alter course.





