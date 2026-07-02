Hegseth faces protests at 'Safe and Beautiful' Washington, DC ceremony

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday faced protesters while hosting the Trump administration's DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force ceremony in Washington DC.

During the ceremony at Meridian Hill Park, which saw the gathering of National Guardsmen, dozens of demonstrators gathered near the park to protest Hegseth.

Footage shows the demonstrators chanting a short distance away from where Hegseth and roughly 200 members of the National Guard had gathered in the park.

In social media posts, one protester was seen holding a Palestinian flag, while another person was holding a sign that reads "arrest Hegseth." The protesters want a "Free DC," according to social media posts.

In his address to the National Guard, Hegseth said that "this background noise is perfect," referring to the protests.

"It's the sound of ingrates, of ingratitude—of people who are so blinded by ideology they can't see law and order and common sense in front of them," he said.

Meridian Hill Park was repaired by the National Park Service and the Interior Department as part of a larger initiative to restore and enhance federal parks and public spaces throughout the nation's capital in preparation for America's 250th anniversary, which falls this Saturday, July 4.

Though such beautification projects are typically popular with the public, the current initiative has been controversial both for its choice of projects and the use of no-bid contracts to hire firms to do the work, sometimes with disappointing results.

The work aligns with President Donald Trump's DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force, established by a March 2025 executive order that directs federal agencies to coordinate public safety and beautification efforts across Washington.