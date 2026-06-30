Ecuador restores power after substation explosion

Electricity was restored across Ecuador on Tuesday after an explosion at a power substation triggered outages in several provinces, the government said.
Environment and Energy Minister Juan Carlos Blum said in a post on X that power had been fully restored nationwide.
Earlier, Ecuador's national power authority said an early-morning explosion at the Paute Molino substation forced the Paute Integral complex, one of the country's main hydroelectric plants, offline.
State-owned utility Corporacion Electrica del Ecuador said authorities worked with distribution companies to impose scheduled outages in parts of the country while repairs were carried out.
Quito's power distributor said at least 15 neighborhoods in the capital were affected.
The government did not say what caused the explosion or specify which provinces were hit.