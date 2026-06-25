US military mobilizes to support Venezuela earthquake relief effort

The US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said on Thursday it is coordinating with the State Department and international partners to support relief operations in Venezuela following the devastating earthquakes that struck the country a day earlier.

"Our joint forces are moving quickly to bring the unmatched airlift, logistics, and lifesaving capabilities of the US military to help save lives and support the government of Venezuela during this crisis," the command said in a statement.

The command said it has established an operational planning team to coordinate disaster response activities.

The death toll from two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela rose to at least 164, with 971 others injured, acting President Delcy Rodriguez said Thursday.

Separately, the Pentagon said it stands ready to support the government of Venezuela.

"Our forces are prepared to move quickly, bringing the unmatched airlift, logistics, and operational capabilities of the US military to help save lives and support the government of Venezuela during this crisis," spokesman Sean Parnell said.

Late Wednesday, Rodriguez declared a national state of emergency after the earthquakes struck the country's northern Caribbean coast, causing widespread damage and triggering tsunami warnings across the region.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) estimates a 42% chance that the death toll could be between 10,000 and 100,000. La Guaira, near Caracas, is the state most affected by the magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes.