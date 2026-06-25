Trump says shipping fees in Iran deal would be 'unacceptable'

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that any final agreement with Iran that included fees on shipping or maritime transit would be "unacceptable" to the US.

Speaking to reporters during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House, Trump was asked whether he would oppose a final Iran deal if it allowed any form of charges on shipping or maritime activity.

"It would be unacceptable to me," said Trump.

The president argued that permitting fees would set a precedent that could encourage similar demands elsewhere.

"If you did that for them, you'd have to do it for other people," he said. "I wouldn't allow it there either. Yeah, it would. It would be a game changer."