Trump nominates Jay Clayton for Director of National Intelligence

US President Donald Trump announced Thursday the nomination of Jay Clayton as the next Director of National Intelligence (DNI).

"I am pleased to announce the Nomination of very Highly Respected Jay Clayton, former Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the former Head of Sullivan & Cromwell, one of the most prominent and successful Law Firms anywhere in the World, and the current United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, to be the next Director of National Intelligence and, importantly, to serve in my Cabinet," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He urged the US Senate to confirm Clayton "as soon as possible."

The announcement came after Republicans in the House of Representatives were unable to secure Democratic support for a short-term renewal of the government's warrantless surveillance authorities, leaving the measure to fail in the lower chamber ahead of a scheduled recess until June 23.

The proposal would have extended Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) until July 2, but Democrats declined to back reauthorization, citing opposition to Trump's appointment of Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence.

The measure was defeated in a 198 - 218 vote, with 199 Democrats and 19 Republicans voting no.

Lawmakers have been refusing to support FISA reauthorization as long as Pulte is in the nation's top intelligence position, citing his close ties to the president and limited national security experience.