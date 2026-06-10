Trump says US secured passage of more than 100M barrels of oil through Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that a US mission helped ensure the passage of more than 100 million barrels of oil and over 200 commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said he directed the military last month to carry out a "secret mission" to support oil tankers and commercial shipping transiting the strait.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that this effort has resulted in more than 100 million barrels of oil making its way through the Strait, and into the open market," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

More than 200 commercial vessels "safely" completed their voyages through the strait as part of the operation, said Trump.

"This wildly successful effort is because the United States of America controls the Strait of Hormuz — not Iran. Their military is defeated, and their economy is lost. It's over for Iran!" Trump added.