Trump urges Iran to finalize deal, tells Netanyahu 'not to strike' back

US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged Iran to return to negotiations following its missile strike on Israel, suggesting a final agreement could be reached within days.

"You've shot your missiles, that's enough. Get back to the table and make a deal," Trump told Fox News.

The president said an agreement with Tehran could be signed "Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday of this coming week."

The Iranian attack, which targeted Haifa and Nazareth, was the first on Israeli territory since the April 8 ceasefire and came after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs earlier Sunday.

Addressing the Israeli strikes in Lebanon, Trump emphasized that the military actions were "not coordinated with the United States." He said he was "not happy" about the strikes targeting Hezbollah in Beirut.

He also said the Iranian strikes "didn't hurt anybody" and that he hopes Israel does not retaliate, as strikes back are "just gonna keep going like the last 47 years or the last 3,000 years."

The president also briefly spoke to the New York Post and said: "Things are going very well."

Trump previously said he was "perturbed" by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's position of "constantly fighting" with Lebanon.

In an effort to prevent further regional escalation, he told Axios that he was calling Netanyahu "right now" to tell him "not to strike" Iran in retaliation.

His intervention came after the first direct Iranian missile attack on Israel since a ceasefire took effect in early April.





















