Trump says US will 'make a little brief stop' at Cuba after addressing Iran

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that his administration intends to focus more closely on Cuba after dealing with the ongoing war with Iran.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump was asked about the situation in Cuba amid growing concerns over the island's economic and humanitarian conditions.

"It sort of collapsed, and we're going to handle that as soon as we've finished...We'll take care of the Islamic Republic of Iran. And as soon as that's done, on our way back, we'll just make a little brief stop," he said.

His remarks came right after the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Asked whether the US sanctions on Cuba are meant to accelerate its collapse, Trump replied "no."

"We just want them to be a nicely run country that can feed its people. Look, it's a failed nation," he said.