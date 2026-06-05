Rubio reaffirms US support for Bolivia’s Paz government

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke Thursday with Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz, reaffirming Washington's support for Bolivia's new government, according to the State Department.

During the call, Rubio reaffirmed the US' "unwavering commitment to support Bolivia's democracy and the Paz Administration as it rebuilds the country after 20 years of failed socialist policies," according to the State Department's readout.

"The two leaders discussed the current situation in Bolivia and shared priorities for advancing security and stability across our region," said the statement.

Rubio also noted that the US is increasing emergency assistance and logistical support to help address acute food and medical shortages, which Washington attributed to "illegal roadblocks" aimed at destabilizing the country.

"Secretary Rubio reaffirmed that the Trump Administration will continue to stand with Bolivia as it works toward stability, security, and a better future for all Bolivians," it added.

Bolivia's defense and education ministers stepped down Tuesday following weeks of anti-government protests calling for Paz to resign.

Workers, farmers, miners, transport operators and teachers are calling for urgent action to address the country's deepest economic crisis in 40 years.

The Paz administration blames supporters of former President Evo Morales, who currently faces an arrest warrant, for the violence and unrest.

Morales called on the government to hold elections within 90 days as a solution to the crisis.